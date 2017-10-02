Iwobi sends warning signal to Zambia

Wenger gives Eagles star 10-goal target

Ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Zambia, Super Eagles striker, Alex Iwobi, on Sunday made a great return to action with a goal for Arsenal in their 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium. Iwobi started in place of the injured Mesut Ozil and made it 2-0 when he rifled home a backheel from Alexis Sanchez in the 56th minute.

The 21-year-old who was ruled out of the double-header against Cameroon earlier this month with a thigh strain, also missed Arsenal’s 2-0 win over West Brom on Monday night and he wasn’t available for the Gunners’ 4-2 away win at Bate Borisov in the Europa League.

The Super Eagles top Group B with 10 points and with Zambia on seven and just two rounds of matches to go a win for Nigeria puts them in the finals in Russia. Meanwhile, Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger has tasked Iwobi to provide 10 goals and 10 assists this season after the forward scored his first of the season.

“A player like him must score 10 goals, and he must as well give between six and 10 assists, and that’s what I want from him,” Wenger said at the postmatch news conference. “He is the kind of player who has good availability, helps you a lot to get out of pressure and creates spaces. But what you want from him is final balls and goals as well.”

