Iwobi’s goal takes Nigeria to Russia 2018 World Cup

It took the heroics of substitute Alex Iwobi to ensure Nigeria booked her place in next year’s World Cup finals taking place in Russia when he scored the Eagles’ only goal against a hard fighting Chipolopolo of Zambia.

The strike also ensured that the Super Eagles became the first African team to grab a ticket to play at Russia 2018 with a game to go. Incidentally this will be the second time the Eagles will do so – the first time was the ticket to the France 98 World Cup finals.

The win put Nigeria on an unassailable 13 points at the top of Group B. Impressive Eagles right-back, Shehu Abdullahi, who plays for Anorthosis Famagusta FC, provided the low cross for Iwobi to finish from inside the box in the 73rd minute to break the deadlock in a very tough encounter for the home side. Nigeria’s win also saw Chelsea full-back Ola Aina, on loan at Hull, make his competitive debut for the Super Eagles since being cleared to do so by FIFA last month.

Aina and Iwobi are among those in the Super Eagles who have come through the England youth setup before declaring their allegiance to Nigeria.

Odion Ighalo, John Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Moses Simon all went close for the Super Eagles but failed to score. While Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa were unused substitutes in Uyo, Ndidi played for 90 minutes to help the three-time African champion reach their sixth World Cup finals.

Zambia goalkeeper, Kennedy Mwenne, produced an acrobatic save to deny a Wilfred Ndidi goal-bound header in the second half in a pulsating end-to-end encounter. But substitute Iwobi, who had scored Nigeria’s first goal in the first leg in similar fashion in the 2-1 defeat in Ndola, Zambia last October, finished off a decent attack to send Nigeria to a third straight World Cup appearance and overall fifth occasion.

Moses had a great opportunity to add a second towards the end, but the Chelsea wing-back slipped inside the box. Nigeria stay top in Group B and advance with one game to spare from a pool that was dubbed the “Group of Death” and expected to go down to the wire, especially with other giants of the game like Cameroon and Algeria also in the pool. Russia will be Nigeria’s sixth appearance at the World Cup.

The Super Eagles join 11 other nations, including Japan, Germany and England (who booked their places in the latest round of qualifiers), to have secured their spot at next summer’s showpiece.

The Eagles reached the second round in 1994, 1998 and 2014, but exited the tournament in the group stage in 2002 and 2010. In the other group game, Cameroon beat Algeria 2-0 at home with goals from Clinton Njie and Franck Tchidjui Pangop.

Reigning African champions Cameroon and Algeria‚ who got to the second round of the last World Cup finals in Brazil‚ have already been eliminated after disappointing campaigns.

Today’s other third round ties saw a 0-0 draw between Uganda and Ghana hand Egypt the ascendancy in Group E whilst South Africa defeated Burkina Faso 3-1 to keep their hopes of qualification for Russia 2018 alive.

T h e S o u t h Africans w i l l , however, have to beat S e n – egal both away and home (in the replay ordered by FIFA) to make this dream come true. Senegal finally got the better of a hard fighting Cape Verde 2-0 on the road to ensure that they now only need a point in their last game at home to Bafana Bafana to make their second Word Cup appearance after their debut at Korea/Japan 2002. Nigeria will play the final qualifying game against Algeria in Algiers on November 6.

