Iwobi’s return to fitness a boost for Eagles

Alex Iwobi’s return to training ahead of the Brighton game on Sunday, is a very big boost for the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the national team’s vital World Cup qualifier game against the Chipolopolo of Zambia in Uyo on October 7.

A minor injury had kept Iwobi out of Arsenal’s 2-0 win over West Brom on Monday night and he wasn’t available for the Gunners’ 4-2 away win at Bate Borisov in the Europa League. But Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed that the attacking star is back in training and might be available for the visit of the Seagulls.

“Alex Iwobi might be available for Sunday, of course, Coquelin and Welbeck are not available,” Wenger said. Nigeria coach Gerhard Rohr called Iwobi into his 23-man squad for the Super Eagles’ Group B clash with Zambia that could seal their place at the 2018 World Cup finals. The 21-year-old had missed Nigeria’s home and away clashes against Cameroon in Septembe

