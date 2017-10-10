Jigawa Assembly threatens to impeach Badaru

In what has been described as a power tussle between members of the Jigawa State House of Assembly and the executive, the Assemblymen yesterday threatened to serve Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar with an impeachment notice.

The feud between the two arms of government was heightened when members deliberated on the floor of the Assembly on an alleged selling of the state’s assets domicile in Lagos State by the executive without regard to the assembly.

The members said there was an indication that the state liaison office situated on Alhaji Ibrahim Waziri Street in Ikoyi, Lagos, had been disposed-off without following due process. A member representing Dutse Constituency, Alhaji Musa Sule, explained that the sale of the said property was a violation of the law.

Sule, who was also the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, expressed shock with the manner with which the alleged transaction took place.

He said: “The Deputy Governor, who is a lawyer, ought to have known that what they have done has clearly violated the provision of the constitution and I assure you that what they have done must be reversed whether they like it or not.

“We are representing the people of the state and we would not fold our arms to allow a few people toy with the sensibilities of the people by selling our assets without duly consulting the legislature.”

He argued that the legislature was not in any way trying to undermine the works of the executive by embarking on a fault-finding exercise, “rather we are only doing our legislative oversight functions whichthe Constitution empowers us to do, all of us must account for each of our actions one day in front of our creator.”

The House of Assembly had earlier directed Governor Badaru Abubakar, to explain the rationale behind the procurement of school furniture that being carried out in all the 27 local government areas of the state, which they argued was against the 2017 fiscal budget.

The assembly members had argued on the floor that the present expenditure being carried out by the council chairmen under the directive of the governor ought to have been done either by SUBEB or UBEC.

They said the expenditure was not captured in the 2017 budget involving where the state was drawing the fund for the projects while a motion seeking that the House should institute an investigative panel that would probe the matter was tabled.

New Telegraph gathered that a crucial meeting between the executive and the 30-member Assembly had taken place to convince members to shift ground, a situation that ended in a stalemate as members vowed to checkmate the governor should he attempt to interfere with their constitutional responsibilities.

