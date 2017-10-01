Jimmy Carter: Always celebrating with Nigeria

The uninformed will continue to wonder what exactly it is between the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy (James Earl) Carter and Nigeria. For those who want to be informed, October 1 is the bond that keeps them going.

Carter was born on October 1, 1924 in Plains, Georgia. While we as a nation, celebrate 57 years of Independence today, he is celebrating 93 years on earth. However, there are some other things of interest between the American and the most populous black nation in the world.

Carter was the first American President to visit Nigeria, having spent March 31 to April 3, 1978 with us during the military regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo.

It is on record that in 1977, Carter appointed Andrew Young, the First African American United States Ambassador to the United Nations. Young has continued to wine and dine with Nigerians ever since. Carter, like his father, bears James.

That also was the first name of the last British Governor General of Nigeria, Sir James Robertson. As the Union Jack was lowered, Nnamdi Azikiwe, the first Nigerian to earn a degree from an American university, succeeded the Briton.

Lillian was the name of the mother of the former US president. Coincidentally, the woman, who composed the First Nigerian national anthem, ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’, was Lillian Jean Williams.

It is getting closer, you know. In 1966, Nigeria was embroiled in crisis following the first coup of January 15 and the corollary counter coup of July 29. From then on, Civil War was inevitable.

It was also in 1966 that Carter lost the election in his bid to become Governor of the US state of Georgia. The Civil War lasted until 1970. Nigeria became united again and brothers embraced once again.

That same year, Carter became governor of Georgia. Something he could not achieve four years earlier. Jimmy Carter was an officer of the United States Navy. And it came to pass that the man who lowered the British flag, the Union Jack and hoisted the Nigerian flag, Salaudeen Akano, was also a naval rating.

The officer, who commanded the Independence parade, was Navy Commander Zonyeuno Chiazor, who joined the Navy in Canada, which shares a common boundary with the US. Fondly called ‘O.Z.’, Chiazor is an Anioma indigene from Atuma, in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta.

The head of the Nigerian Navy on the day of Independence, R.A. Kennedy, bore the name of an American President. John Kennedy, who was the 35th President, and had won the Presidential election in 1960.

Kennedy was also a naval officer, born in Massachusetts, USA, where the new Nigerian Governor General, Azikiwe, attended university. Kennedy, like Carter and Zik, was once a senator before also joining them in becoming president. Current British Prime Minister, Theresa May is an October 1 girl.

She was born in 1956, the year General Yakubu Gowon passed out from the British Army’s initial officer training centre, Sandhurst. George Oppong Weah, the Liberian footballer and only African footballer to have won the prestigious FIFA Footballer of the Year award, was born on this day in 1966.

He once visited former Nigerian President Obasanjo at his farm in Otta, but despite this, still failed to emulate the farmer by becoming President of his country. In China, October 1 is observed as a National Day.

The country became free in 221 BC. One of our next door neighbours, Cameroon, celebrates October 1 as Unification Day. In 1961, Western Cameroun, which became part of Nigeria following the defeat of Germany in the First World War, chose to re-unite with their Francophone brethren. Today, the love has gone sour.

The predominantly Englishspeaking region now wants a divorce from the rest of the Francophone nation. On October 1, 1978, Tuvalu, a Polynesian island nation located in the Pacific Ocean, about midway between Hawaii and Australia, gained independence from the UK. So did Palau, an island country located in the western Pacific Ocean, from the United Nations on October 1, 1994.

In South Korea, October 1, is marked as Armed Forces Day. It is Children’s Day in Guatemala, El Salvador and Sri Lanka. They celebrate it as Teachers Day in Uzbekistan. The world also marks International Music Day, International Coffee Day and International Day of Older Persons on October 1.

In Astrology, the sign for October 1 is Libra. That is also the Chinese zodiac symbol for dog. If indeed Cyprus gained freedom from the British on October 1, 1960, like Nigeria, that could explain why the Cypriot president, Archbishop Makarios, decided to visit us just before the January 15, 1966 coup.

He was holed up in Enugu with the Premier of the Eastern Region, Michael Okpara. So, young Lieutenant Oguchi, who was sent to arrest the Premier, could not carry out his instruction for fear of causing a diplomatic faux pas.

The Archbishop’s presence also saved Okpara as all the other Premiers at the time were summarily executed by the military. Coincidentally, till today, someone bears that name of the Cypriot president in Imo State. Emeritus Bishop of Aba Anglican Diocese, Augustine Iwuagwu, named his son, ‘Makarios’.

Like this: Like Loading...