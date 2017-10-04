JOHESU suspends strike, health workers to resume tomorrow

The Joint Health Sectors Union (JOHESU), has suspended its ongoing nationwide strike and directed all health workers to resume work tomorrow. Notification of the suspended strike action was contained in a statement signed by the National Chairman JOHESU, Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, the leadership of the various divisions under the union had agreed to suspend the strike which was initially suspended in principle.

Josiah explained that the suspension was as a result of the positive glimpses by government to redeem other contents of the terms of settlement agreed at the negotiation, especially, the five weeks moratorium agreed for the review of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure, CONHESS, and other salient issues.

“Sequel to the receipt of the agreed circulars as part of the terms of settlement reached between the Federal Government and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), on Saturday 30th September, 2017, to end the strike which was suspended in principle.

“After the signing of the terms of settlement; a special meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the unions in JOHESU rose at 7.00pm today, 3rd October, 2017, and resolved to inform members that copies of the signed agreement as well as the released circulars from the Federal Ministry of Health are being sent to all unions and branches of the unions comprising JOHESU.

