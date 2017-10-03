Jonathan to Buhari: EFCC out to disgrace, destroy me

…accuses Magu of witch-hunt, mischief

Onwuka Nzeshi

Abuja

Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call to order the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Mrs. Jonathan accused Magu of relentlessly prosecuting a plot to destroy her family.

She alleged that Magu’s vindictive disposition towards the former President Goodluck Jonathan is portraying the anti-graft agency as an organisation on a revenge mission.

The former First Lady urged Buhari to halt the ugly trend to salvage the image of the Presidency which she said the EFCC boss was ceaselessly desecrating through his “malicious” actions.

The EFCC has frozen Jonathan’s $15.5 million domiciled in Skye Bank Plc. Also, the former First Lady is in court against the EFCC over the temporary forfeiture of her $5.8 million.

In an open petition signed by her media aide, Belema Meshack-Hart, the former First Lady also accused Magu of bias and intimidation, lamenting that the EFCC boss had been spreading barefaced falsehood and propaganda against her in the name of investigations.

According to her, Magu’s actions were tantamount to “unjustified witch-hunt”, as no other first lady had faced such brazen intimidation in the history of Nigeria.

The statement read thus:

Jonathan said: “For almost three years, this agency of government has beamed its searchlight on her, her family members including siblings and parents, as well as her Foundation and Non-Governmental Organisation; A. Aruera Reach Out Foundation, and Women for Change and Development Initiative, in the name of investigating their activities.

“However, we have since discovered that the real intention is to disgrace, intimidate, dehumanize and ridicule her and her family, through sheer cheap propaganda, sensational investigation and media trial that have been going on for too long.

“We wish to place it on record that in the history of this country, no wife of any President had been so far investigated in such flagrantly vindictive and disgraceful manner, as has been the fate of Mrs. Jonathan, in the hands of Magu’s EFCC.

“As a tradition, every First Lady in this country has had one pet project or the other, with which they sought to intervene in the lives of the less privileged. Mrs. Jonathan started her NGO in Bayelsa State 11 years ago when her husband was the governor of the state. With it, she has, over the years, touched the lives of many Nigerians in different ways. It is then surprising that while other First Ladies and their pet projects were left alone, it is only her activities and that of her NGOs that are being subjected to indefinite probe and microscopic scrutiny by the Buhari administration.”

The wife of the former president stated that the anti-graft agency has been linking several properties to her whereas she has no link with them.

She said: “In a method that clearly bears out the axiom of giving a dog a bad name in order to hang it, Magu’s EFCC had maliciously linked Mrs. Jonathan to all kinds of fake possessions and properties around the country, including the Local Content Office in Yenagoa which is an arm of NNPC, Shoprite Complex, Nigerian Customs Guest House and Park View Hotel, both in Port Harcourt, as well as the residence of her neighbour who is a serving Senator.

“It has now come to a point where all the magnificent edifices in Abuja, Yenagoa or Port Harcourt are presented to the media as belonging to Mrs. Patience Jonathan. Not done, they also accuse her of owning several plots of land in many cities across the country, including places she has never visited. The most astonishing of all is that her close relatives are viciously being victimized, as their personal properties are also being investigated.”

The former First Lady urged President Buhari to be a father of all and call Magu to order.

According to her, “As the elected President, Muhammadu Buhari has become a father to all Nigerians. He should, therefore, resist the snare of those vile advisers who portray him as a sectional and vindictive leader, out to disgrace his predecessors.

“We implore President Buhari to call Magu and his goons to order so he does not further defile and do more damage to the dignity of the seat of the nation’s President. The seat of the President of any country is sacred and the occupant must be respected. As a former First Lady, Mrs. Jonathan has been falsely called all manner of names, including drug peddler, by Magu’s well-oiled propaganda machinery.

“We believe that she is being systematically persecuted and punished because of her unflinching support for her husband during the 2015 elections.”

