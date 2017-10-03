Jonathan: We can’t tackle armed conflicts, terrorism in isolation

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday said that the challenges of financial crisis, armed conflicts, terrorism and immigration currently plague many countries, could not be tackled by individual countries but through the cooperation of the international community.

Jonathan, who spoke in Abuja ahead of the forthcoming Rhodes Forum in Greece, said whereas these challenges were growing at an unprecedented scale, they required “profound global thinking” and dialogue to resolve.

“The challenges facing the world today – whether financial crises, armed conflicts, increasing terrorist threat and immigration on an unprecedented scale – cannot be tackled by countries or even continents in isolation.

They demand profound global thinking and willingness to seek solutions through dialogue, mutual respect and open-mindedness. “African voices must be heard in this search for common solutions that benefit the whole of mankind, and international gatherings such as the Rhodes Forum provide an essential platform for this to happen.

I am looking forward to this opportunity to make substantive contributions towards solving some of the most pressing problems facing humanity,” Jonathan said.

The Rhodes Forum opens this week with Jonathan leading a strong delegation of former African leaders to join their counterparts from other regions of the world.

The forum will have in attendance a diverse array of high-profile international speakers to discuss and seek practical solutions to major global challenges being faced today.

A statement issued by Rhodes Forum’s press officer, Agnieszka Rzepka, stated that Presidents Goodluck Jonathan (Nigeria, 2010-15) and Dioncounda Traore (Mali, 2012-13) will address the opening plenary session on October 6, alongside Oxford University’s Professor of Globalisation and Development, Ian Goldin; a former adviser to Nelson Mandela; Dominique de Villepin, Prime Minister of France (2005-07); and Vladimir Yakunin, cofounder and Chairman of the DOC Research Institute, the independent international think tank that organises the Forum.

