Jonathan canvasses reform of United Nations

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has called for the reform and democratisation of the United Nations in order to make it more representative and responsive to the emerging security challenges across the world. Jonathan made the call yesterday while presenting his remarks at the opening of the Dialogue of Civilisations, Rhodes Forum’s 15th Anniversary Summit in Greece.

Jonathan who was the lead discussants stressed that the UN Security Council should be expanded to ensure representations from all regions and power centres in the world, adding that the UN dialogue method must also change to guarantee a more peaceful world. He argued that the present situation where one nation, out of 193 nations, can upturn the decision of the Security Council, had not been helpful in galvanising the confidence and mutuality, necessary to bring peace to the world.

If anything, he said, the system, which has remained unreviewed in over half a century, has been more effective in opening new frontiers for conflicts, rather than providing answers to the ones it sought to resolve. Other members of the panel were former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin, former President of Mali, Dioncounda Traore, professor of globalisation Ian Goldin and President of Infowatch Group, Natalya Kaspersky.

Like this: Like Loading...