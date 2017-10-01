Jonathan, Saraki, Dogara, Akeredolu preach unity, peace

As Wike slams APC over ‘failed promises’

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has sent his warm felicitations to Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 57th Independence anniversary. In a message released by his Spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, the ex-President called for oneness and accommodation, stressing that the country would surmount its present challenges, and emerge stronger.

On his part, the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, congratulated Nigerians on the 57th anniversary of the country’s independence and for sustaining her status as a united and progressive country.

In a goodwill message to mark this year’s Independence Anniversary, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, Saraki also urged Nigerians irrespective of creed and tribe to continue to work for the peace, unity and stability of the country.

He also urged leaders – political, traditional, religious and business – to close ranks in order to initiate and implement ideas and strategies that would further develop the country and increase the standard of living of the citizenry. “It is apparent that the need for peace, unity and stability in our nation cannot be compromised. Our togetherness, abundant resources and diversity are our greatest asset.

Therefore let us refrain from tendencies that tend to pull us apart,” Saraki stated.

The President of the Senate also noted that the country was in a better stead today than it was a year ago, and called for more concerted effort to enhance the lives of all Nigerians by continuing the consolidation of the present positive economic outlook. Similarly, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in his goodwill message, signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu, urged Nigerians to be patient and optimistic, as the country would surely overcome her current socio-economic challenges.

On his part, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, stressed the need for Nigerians to strengthen the bond of unity and cohesion as a people of common interest and destiny in the process of nation building.

This is contained in his goodwill message to mark Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary, issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan. The Speaker, who noted that Nigeria would only attain greatness in an atmosphere of peace, unity and stability, also enjoined the citizens to shun every harbinger of hate, division and violence.

“May I use the occasion of this year’s independence anniversary to urge us all to reflect on those things that unite and bring us together as a people, and shun individuals and groups with divisive tendencies.” Similarly, Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon Sulaimon Lasun Yussuff, appealed to Nigerians to continue to live together in harmony, peace and love. Lasun stressed the importance of the rule of law in building up the stable democratic Nigeria for the benefit of everybody in the country.

On his part, the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), felicitates with Nigerians as the country marks its 57th independence anniversary today.

The governor urged the citizens to continue to have hope in the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to transform the nation politically and economically.

He said notwithstanding the current challenges confronting the country, the nation’s leaders will not rest on their oars in their determined efforts to tackle the challenges. The governor assured that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal and the state governments will not abandon their mandate to promote their interests.

Governor Akeredolu reminded the people of Ondo State that his administration would not relent in its efforts to develop the state as well as promote their welfare. And Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike called on Nigerians to use the 57th Independence Anniversary to completely detach themselves from the uncontrollable lies of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing market women at the Mile 1 Market in Port Harcourt on Saturday after inspecting on-going projects, Governor Wike said that the APC has failed Nigerians and there is no need giving them another chance. He regretted that APC promised Nigerians several projects, but none has been actualized after more than two years in office. He said: “APC is a party founded on lies and deceit. They make promises without any intention to keep the promises. They lie without remorse.”

On his part, the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, called on Nigerians to re-commit themselves to the task of making the nation one of the greatest on earth.

Congratulating Nigerians in his 57th anniversary message, the governor explained that it could easily be achieved if more investment is made in education, to secure a bright future for Nigerian children.

In his message, former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has called for a renaissance spirit among Nigerians as a panacea to the current socio-economic and political challenges.

While acknowledging that Nigerians are passing through difficult times, Senator Mark urged the citizenry not to despair but to re-enact the indomitable spirit that have seen them through various travails in the past. He also urged those agitating for a possible break up of Nigeria to look at the positive sides of being part of the whole instead of craving for a micro entity that would ultimately rely on the bigger entity for survival.

In Oyo State, the governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday granted reprieve to 21 convicts in exercise of his prerogative powers of mercy pursuant to the provisions of section 212 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The move was made to celebrate Nigeria’s 57th birthday.

A release by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun, the state government will also organise a March Past for pupils in public and private schools at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan to celebrate the anniversary.

Speaking on the amnesty, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Seun Abimbola, explained that seven persons were released from prison having spent varying terms of their sentences, 13 convicts had their life sentences reduced to a term of years while one person had his death sentence commuted to a life sentence.

In Benin, the capital of Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki called on Nigerians to live peacefully with one another. Obaseki made the call while congratulating Nigerians as the country celebrates 57 years of independence today. In a statement made available by his media aide, Mr. Osagie Crusoe, the governor said the joy of being independent people cannot be qualified as it brings limitless freedom and a high sense of self-worth.

“On this occasion of our 57th independence anniversary celebration, I urge all Nigerians to bask in the euphoria of self-governance and extend the excitement to non-Nigerians in our midst,” he said. And former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has called on Nigerians to build a nation of peace and unity.

He made the call yesterday in his Independence Day message to Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 57th independence celebration. Daniel stressed the imperative of building a nation of collective dream where freedom, peace and unity reign. Daniel also appealed to the rich to invest more in the local economy as one of the ways to tackle the recession headlong.

Meanwhile, the United States has also congratulated Nigeria on the occasion of her 57th Independence Day. A message signed by US Secretary of State, Rex W. Tillerson, the United States said: “On behalf of the American people, I congratulate the Government of Nigeria and the Nigerian people as you celebrate your national independence on October 1.

“The United States and Nigeria have a strong and enduring partnership that benefits both our nations. The U.S.-Nigeria partnership is built on our shared priorities of security, economic prosperity, and good governance; and is strengthened by innovation, trade, and optimism for the future.

“The United States reaffirms its commitment to support Nigeria in its fight to defeat Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa, to support efforts to help rebuild the lives of the millions affected by the violence, and to provide a better future for all Nigerians. “We offer our best wishes to the people of Nigeria in your commemoration of the 57th anniversary of your independence.

Also, legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University, Chief Afe Babalola, has warned that secessionist agitations will persist if the Federal Government fails to resolve the grievances of the agitators, saying the situation that gave rise to the recent complaints in the country is not dissimilar to the cause of the Nigeria-Biafra Civil War.

This came as the iconic lawyer has called for the convening Sovereign National Conference before Nigeria clocks 60, to resolve all the inherent structural imbalances in the polity.

Chief Babalola’s remarks were contained in his message to Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 57th independence anniversary. He lamented that since 1966, the country has been ruled by a military constitution whereby politics has become the only lucrative business in Nigeria thereby discouraging the youths from engaging in other gainful employment.

He urged Nigerians to pray that those in power would seriously consider the problems afflicting the country since 1966 when the military abrogated the 1963 constitution and embarked on restructuring exercise.

Babalola said, “It is my considered view that before we attain 60 years as a country, the government should invite papers from stakeholders and constitute a Sovereign National Conference the decision of which shall not be subject to amendment by anybody or group of people who would not allow a people’s constitution to become a reality as it would affect their pecuniary interest.”

He urged Nigerians to celebrate the birth of Nigeria in 1960 and pray for a peoples’ constitution through a Sovereign National Conference and a referendum and the restoration of 1963 Constitution

