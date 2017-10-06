Jonathan slams N2bn suit on EFCC

Court fixes November 16 for hearing

Wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, yesterday filed a N2 billion rights enforcement suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The suit, filed by I.A Adedipe (SAN), was brought pursuant to Order 2 Rule 1 of the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Procedure Rules 2009 and Sections 34(1), 36(1), 37, 42 and 44 of 1999 Constitution as amended.

In the suit, Patience is praying for an order of court to compel EFCC to pay general damages/compensation in the sum of N2 billion jointly and severally for the violation of her fundamental rights.

The applicant also wants a declaration that her incessant harassment by the EFCC through negative media publications, denigrating and degrading her person as corrupt, without any invitation by EFCC, trial or conviction by a court is a violation of her rights under Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution.

In addition, she wants a declaration that indiscriminate freezing of her bank accounts and those of her relatives by the EFCC under the guise of investigation of proceeds of crime, without any invitation or interrogation by the respondent is a violation of her rights to own property and to fair hearing guaranteed under Sections 44 and 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

Mrs. Jonathan also wants a declaration that the invasion, breaking into and ransacking of the applicant’s family property by the agents of the respondent in the absence of the applicant or any member of her family, while purporting to be executing a search warrant is a violation of the applicant’s fundamental human rights to private and family life guaranteed under the provisions of Section 37 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

She also prays for a declaration that the incessant harassment of the applicant by the respondent on the ground of her political views expressed by reason of her being a member of the opposition party in Nigeria, is a violation of the applicant’s fundamental human right to freedom from discrimination, guaranteed under Section 42 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

Like this: Like Loading...