Jonathan’s accounts: Senate summons Magu, seven bank MDs

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, has summoned the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu and the Managing Directors of seven banks over the controversial freezing of various bank accounts linked to the former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan. Chairman of the Committee, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, gave the order yesterday at the commencement of the committee’s investigation of a petition filed by the former First Lady.

Anyanwu said the chief executives of Zenith Bank, First Bank, Ecobank, Fidelity, Stanbic-IBTC, Diamond and Skye Banks have been invited to assist the committee in understanding the role these banks may have played in the matter. He warned that the Managing Directors of the banks must appear before the committee in person as no representatives would be accepted given the nature of the issue at stake.

The former First Lady had, through one of her lawyers, Granville Abibo (SAN) petitioned the Senate, claiming that the EFCC and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have, at different times, unleashed terror on her and her blood relations, freezing their bank accounts without any justification.

New Telegraph learnt that the accounts of the former First Lady which have been frozen include those of companies linked to her such as Pluto Property and Investment Company Limited, Seagate Property Development Investment Company and Transocean Property and Investment Ltd.

Others include the account of a Non-Governmental Organisation – The Women for Change Development Initiative, A. Aruera Foundation, as well as Finchley Top Homes Ltd and the former First Lady’s salary account.

Similarly, the petition claimed that the accounts of Mrs. Jonathan’s siblings, Innocent Nyegerefaka, Mohammed Oba and Esther Oba have all been frozen by EFCC without any court order.

The EFCC chairman was absent at yesterday’s hearing at the Senate on the matter. However, a letter sent to the committee on his behalf said Magu was out of the country and would be back today. In apparent deterrence to the content of the letter, the committee has set Wednesday, October 11 for Magu to appear before the committee.

Counsel to the former First Lady, Charles Ogboli, told the committee that his client had resolved her matter with the NDLEA and urged the lawmakers to strike out the drug law agency from the petition. According to Ogboli, the forceful seizure of these accounts culminated in the death of Lazarus Eware, one of Mrs. Jonathan’s brothers.

“The immediate elder brother to Patience Jonathan, Mr. Lazarus Eware died as a result of his unfortunate maltreatment by the EFCC as he could no longer cope in the face of this repeated humiliation, terror attacks and financial handicap. He could no longer meet up with his responsibilities of his family, including children’s school fees and medical bills. As we speak, his lifeless body is still lying in a mortuary yet to be buried,” he said.

