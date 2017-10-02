Jonathan’s minister lauds Buhari on war against insurgency 

Erstwhile Minister of Interior during the President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Comrade Patrick Abba Moro has applauded President Mohammadu Buhari for his systematic fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the North East and called for its sustenance.

Comrade Moro who spoke with newsmen in Makurdi, the Benue State capital the war on terror exhibited by the president is a clear indication of his administration’s resolve to protect lives and property of Nigerians and stressed that a greater amount of normalcy has returned to some of the troubled communities.

“Whether we like it or not, the fight against insurgency in the North East, even if it has not dramatically led to the end of insurgency, it has led to a certain level of normalcy and it should be sustained”.

The former minister, however, picked holes in the fight against corruption by the federal government as according to him, sacred cows are been spared while only members of the now opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, are hunted describing the scenario as uncalled for.

“The fight against corruption should be taken to all sectors of Nigeria and it should not be to hound people simply because of their colours, because of where they come from, because of the political party they belong to which appears from all indications at the moment to be the case because you find people who are being prosecuted all over the place they are mainly PDP members”.

“So you begin to wonder that even people who were in PDP and gravitated to APC have no skeletons in their cupboards anymore, they are not corrupt as far as you are in APC, you are an angel. That is the picture that is painted before Nigerians and I think it’s sad for the fight. But like I said, this fight, even if it start with PDP members, it is good”, said Moro.

Alluding to the strike embarked upon by labour unions in Benue State today over non-payment of salaries for workers in the last seven months, teachers and local government staff for eleven months as well as gratuity to pensioners for over 13 months, Comrade Moro said the state under Governor Ortom was gravitating into a failed state.

He said Governor Ortom has no reason to give the workers for not paying them considering the “humongous revenue that has accrued to the state from the federal interventions as well as the Internally Generated Revenue”.

But in a swift reaction, Governor Ortom said Benue under his watch would not slip into a failed state, adding that Moro lacks the integrity to criticise his administration more so that he belongs to the group of persons who plundered the state blind and brought it to its present status.

Governor Ortom who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and ICT, Mr. Tahav Agerzua, explained that when he started experiencing the difficulty in payment of salaries in November 2015, he brokered a truce with labour leaders to merge two months salaries and pay one month, stressing that the agreement is going on well.

The governor noted that the huge interventions received were not adequate to liquidate salary arrears of workers, and explained that it is not that money is hidden somewhere and government is refusing to pay but that the money is grossly infinitesimal to tackle the problem headlong.

“If Ortom came in and didn’t find his predecessor owing salaries, if he had started paying at the time he assumed office, we wouldn’t be in the situation we are in now, but when he came in, he inherited arrears of N69 billion for salaries, pensions and gratuities”.

“The total bailout received was N28 billion, so how can that money clear arrears of N69 billion, it is not possible. So if you put the bailout of N28 billion together with the Paris Club Refund of N12.7 billion and the other one of N6.5 billion, all these cannot still pay the arrears that were owed”, he noted.

He enumerated some of his achievements within the over two years on the saddle to include the facilitation of the graduation of 152 medical students that were stagnated for years at the Benue State University, revitalisation and rehabilitation of the abandonment School of Nursing and Midwifery and its accreditation, giving face-lift to 740 primary schools across the state as well as the construction of over 42 Community Health Care Centres in the 23 local government areas of the state among others.

“If you think about these monies that have accrued to the state vis-a-vis what is on ground, there is no infrastructural development in terms of roads, in terms of construction of any nature taking place where I come from. I don’t know where the monies have taken flight to…”, said Moro.

Like this: Like Loading...