Jos DISCO cautions against electricity meter bypass

Musa Pam

Jos

Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED Plc) yesterday warned that any customer found by passing electricity meters installed by its staff wouldbe prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Managing Director of the company, Mohammed Gidado Modibbo, made this known while speaking at a customer’s consultative forum meeting held in Jos.

According to him, the company had planned to achieve 500,000 new customers by mid-2018 in order to achieve 80 per cent connectivity milestone by 2019.

He said: “This is why the successful implementation of the metering plan is of critical importance to us. JED Plc is committed to reducing the losses in its distribution network and improves the quality of electricity supply productivity.”

He said the customer consultative forum was the sine qua non for the development of customer service and electricity supply to ‘our esteemed customers generally.’

He continued; “JED’s strategy is to ensure extensive consultation with our customers to enable us receive firsthand feedback on the provision of services with the view of improving customer satisfaction.”

He also said one of the company’s notable achievements was the successful migration of the entire customer data base from the old billing system.

“The NEBSA platform, to the new JED Cloud-STRATUM customer information and billing system, mechanisms are put in place to ensure sustenance on the customer data sanitisation exercise and connection of about 178,670 new customers and the significant increase in total number of customers to 472,000 as at September 30.”

