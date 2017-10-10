Joshua: To remain unbeaten will be a miracle

Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua has claimed that it will take “a miracle” for him to progress through his professional career without suffering a defeat. Joshua currently possesses the IBF and WBA heavyweight titles and is scheduled to defend those belts against Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff on October 28. The Olympic gold medallist is unbeaten in 19 bouts in the paid ranks, but the Watford-based puncher has revealed that he expects to be beaten at some point in the future.

The 27-year-old told Sky Sports News: “History is there to be reset but I look at the all the fighters that I follow or admire and they were champions and then they lost, then had to come back and be champion.

“Unless I have a miracle journey that we have never seen before, I just know that history has been written and this is what happens. There will be a time when I probably get beat and it’s up to me to come back and try to redeem myself. “That’s just how it goes in the sport. Everyone is like two-time heavyweight champion of the world, three-time heavyweight champion of the world because they once lost and had to bounce back.”

Like this: Like Loading...