Judge loses bid to stay proceedings in corruption trial

Justice Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa of the Bayelsa State Division of the Federal High Court yesterday lost out in his bid to stay proceedings in his trial over alleged corrupt enrichment. The judge was on June 23 arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Adedayo Akintoye of an Igbosere High Court over an alleged $260,000 fraud. The judge was also alleged to have corruptly enriched himself to the tune of N8.6 million.

Justice Nganjiwa was docked on a 14-count charge of corrupt enrichment and offering of false information to EFCC officials, following the dismissal of his preliminary objection to the charge. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail on self-recognizance while commencement of trial was fixed for yesterday.

However at the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, Nganjiwa’s lawyer, Chief Robert Clarke (SAN), moved a motion urging the court to stay proceedings in his trial pending the determination of an appeal he lodged to challenge the lower court’s decision to entertain the suit. Arguing the application dated October 4, which was brought pursuant to Sections 6(6) and 36 of the 1999 Constitution (As amended), the silk said whatever powers that was possessed by the lower court is subject to the Constitution.

Relying on the constitution, statutes and case law, Clarke insisted that the lower court was bound to refrain from further action on the case, particularly, with the appeal already set in motion before the defendant took his plea. He further contended that the application was constitutional while the issues involved also touches on the grey area of the law.

