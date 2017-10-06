Judge loses bid to stay proceedings in corruption trial 

Justice Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa of the Bayelsa Division of the Federal High Court on Friday lost out in his bid to stay proceedings in his trial over alleged corrupt enrichment.

The judge was on June 23 arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Adedayo Akintoye of an Igbosere High Court over an alleged $260,000 fraud.

The judge was also alleged to have corruptly enriched himself to the tune of N8.6 million.

Justice Nganjiwa was docked on a 14-count charge of corrupt enrichment and offering of false information to EFCC officials, following the dismissal of his preliminary objection to the charge.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail on self-recognizance while commencement of trial was fixed for yesterday.

However, at the resumed hearing of the matter on Friday , Nganjiwa’s lawyer, Chief Robert Clarke (SAN) moved a motion urging the court to stay proceedings in his trial pending the determination of an appeal he lodged to challenge the lower court’s decision to entertain the suit.

Arguing the application dated October 4, 2017, which was brought pursuant to Sections 6(6) and 36 of the 1999 Constitution (As amended), the silk said whatever powers that was possessed by the lower court is subject to the Constitution.

Relying on the Constitution, statutes and case law, Clarke insisted that the lower court was bound to refrain from further action on the case, particularly, with the appeal already set in motion before the defendant took his plea.

He further contended that the application was constitutional while the issues involved also touches on the grey area of the law.

“As of today, the Court of Appeal is fully seized of this matter. In those days when we were younger, if a lower court disregarded the judgment of a higher court, it was called judicial rascality.

“We urge Your Lordship to tread on the side of caution and, in the interest of justice, grant the application”, the silk said.

However, in his response, EFCC’s lawyer, Wahab Shittu, was vehemently opposed to the application saying it is a time-wasting ploy.

He argued that the application is incompetent because the law does not allow it.

“We are strongly opposing this application based on statutory provisions, particularly Section 273 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) of Lagos State, Section 306 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) and Section 40 of the EFCC Act, all of which prohibit the grant of stay of prosecution.

” Our courts frown at delay tactics by defence counsel. This application is an attempt to stall proceedings by counsel. The rationale for this is to forestall delay.

“I urge my lord to dismiss the application and order the prosecution to commence its case”, Shittu said

In a bench ruling, Justice Akintoye while upholding the prosecution’s argument also dismissed the application for being ummeritorious.

Justice Akintoye declared that the court is not empowered to entertain any stay of proceedings or deferment of proceedings, however it may be described, in criminal matters.

Relying on the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJA) and the EFCC Act, the judge held: “The judicial system has moved from delay tactics which may be brought to forestall the hearing of a case. As a result, this matter will continue today as we await the outcome of the decision of the esteemed Court of Appeal”.

Meanwhile, the trial of Justice Nganjiwa could not commence yesterday following his lawyer’s request for time to study an application for proof of evidence served on him by the prosecution.

While seeking for an adjournment, Nganjiwa’s lawyer, Robert Clarke (SAN) said: “I am seeing the processes for the first time in this court. I need time to go through them”

Justice Akintoye later offered to stand down the matter for 30 minutes, but the silk said the time was not enough for him to study the processes.

He said, “30 minutes? My lord, I am 80 years old”.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to November 13 for commencement of trial.

