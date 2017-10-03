Judge withdraw from trial of Boko Haram suspects

Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has withdrawn from the trial of eight Boko Haram suspects standing trial before his court.

The judge announced his withdrawal at the resumed trial of the suspects on Tuesday at the court in the Federal Capital Territory.

The withdrawal followed an application by Abu Musab Al-Barnawi and seven others asking that their case be transferred from his court on the grounds of alleged bias.

Al-Barnawi, who was a spokesman for the terrorist group, and the seven other suspects are facing trial at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court for the alleged murder of five foreigners who were abducted from a construction site in Kebbi State in 2011.

The suspects were also accused of alleged culpability in the murder of seven other foreigners in Borno State.

The seven foreigners were allegedly abducted from another construction site in Bauchi State in February 2013, and taken to the Sambisa forest, as spelt out by the charge.

