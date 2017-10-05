JUST IN: ’15 corpses  recovered on Lagos waterways daily’

At least no fewer than 15 corpses are recovered on Lagos waterways daily by the marine police and other emergency agencies in the state.

The Administration Officer, the Lagos Marine Police, Ufomanefe Akusu, disclosed this at the 2nd Annual Stakeholders Forum on Waterways organised by the Lagos State Waterways Agency, LASWA, saying there is need to pay more attention to the waterways in order to check the growing crime rate.

Akusu, who also joined the call for the introduction of plate number for boats and jetties operating on the state’s waterways for proper tracking and identification, appealed to the state government to continue to support the Marine Police Division to effectively combat and challenge the growing crime perpetrated on the waterways.

The Marine Police Officer lamented the growing rate of human bodies found on the waterways, saying that the police need more support and equipment to tackle the hoodlums who storm the state through the waterways.

