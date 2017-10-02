JUST IN: Ex-Kaduna governor Mouktar Muhammed is dead

A former governor of Kaduna State, Mouktar Muhammed, is dead.

The late Muhammed who was a retired air vice marshal, died Sunday evening, according to a Facebook announcement by his younger brother, Faruk Dalhatu.

Mr. Muhammed reportedly died in a London hospital

Mr. Dalhatu, who described the deceased as “patriarch of the Dalhatu family” gave the cause of his death as cancer.

The retired military officer was the first governor of Kaduna State after its creation in 1977 by the military administration of Olusegun Obasanjo.

He had earlier served as the Minister of Housing, Urban Development and Environment from 1976 to 1977, following the coup that brought Murtala Mohammed to power, in which he played a role.

In 2002, he spearheaded activities of The Buhari Organisation, TBO, a political group that championed the aspiration of Mr. Buhari to become Nigeria’s civilian president.

He was, last year, named as chairman of the governing council of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and untill his death, he was chairman of Kano-based Freedom Radio.

