JUST IN: Gunmen Kill 10 In Port Harcourt

Residents of Mgbosimiri and AGIP axis in Port-Harcourt the Rivers State capital were jolted from their sleep in the early hours of today following the invasion of their community by gunmen.

The gunmen during the invasion killed 10 people, including a couple.

The incident, which happened at about 4:00 a.m, caused panic in the community as residents scampered for safety.

The police public relations officer in the state, Mr Nnamdi Omoni who confirmed the incident said that the gunmen stormed a slaughter market in the community in the wee hours of the morning and opened fire on persons most of whom were market women.

The traders were said to have slept over at the market to enable them to rise up early for the day’s business.

He said the motive for the killings is not clear yet adding that some of those killed may not have been the target of the gunmen.

Omoni also assured that the police will do everything possible to get the perpetrators.

The Police Command has however deployed officers and men to the area.

