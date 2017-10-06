JUST IN: NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru, El-Rufai, join Buhari for Juma’at prayer

Embattled NNPC Group Managing Director (GMD), Maikanti Baru, has joined President Muhammadu Buhari for Juma’at prayer at the Presidential Villa.

Others who joined President Buhari for the juma’at prayers are the governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and the Chief of staff to the President Abba Kyari.

Recall that Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu has met President Muhammadu at the presidential villa, Abuja after his controversial memo dated August 2017.

Kachikwu was said to have written to the President accusing the NNPC Group Managing Director (GMD), Maikanti Baru of insubordination and disregard to the board of the organization.

He also raised an allegedly fraudulent $25billion contract, he said was capable of jeopardizing the administration’s policies aimed at repositioning the petroleum sector.

In the letter, dated August 30, which was said to have been leaked to the public, Kachikwu had complained to the President over what he considers as insubordination by the NNPC boss.

