JUST IN: Senate to investigate Inspector general of Police over alleged bribery and corruption

The Senate has resolved to investigate the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris Kpotum, of alleged bribery and corruption going on in the Police formation under his leadership.

The decision of the Senate followed a point of order and personal explanation made by the Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Isa Hamman Misau.

To do this, the apex chamber constituted a committee to carry out a detailed inquiry into the sundry issues bordering on bribery, corruption and abuse of office raised against the IGP by Senator Misau.

In his personal explanation, Misau explained to his colleagues the reason for his misunderstanding, altercation and media war with the IGP while the National Assembly was on recess, during which the Police authorities declared him a deserter as well as wanted.

According to him, it was as a result of the interview he granted to the media, disclosing the quantum of corruption in the Police that led to the IGP’s attack on him.

The lawmaker prayed the Senate to set up an ad hoc committee to conduct the investigation, a request that was overwhelming supported when put to voice vote by the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

