JUSUN lauds Enugu for judiciary autonomy

Enugu State branch of the Judiciary Staff Workers Union (JUSUN), yesterday lauded efforts by the state government to achieve total autonomy for the judiciary. JUSUN chairman in the state, Mr Chinedu Mba, said this in Enugu during a solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi by members of the union.

Mba said that the state government had shown commitment with the attainment of the agreement it reached with the union, noting government had started partial implementation of the agreement. “We have come to identify with and thank you for the efforts initiated to improve the working conditions of an average worker in the state.

“You have ensured prompt payment of workers’ salary and enhancement of the existing workers’ pay structure which you did for judiciary workers,” he said. Responding, Ugwuanyi said that he was committed to ensuring that all sectors of the state got what was due to them, saying his administration would continue to identify with workers and other relevant stakeholders in the state. Ugwuanyi said: “Everything we are doing is your right, just that the circumstances we see ourselves made things to be like this. “However, things are improving and it will still affect you positively.”

