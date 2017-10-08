The Kachikwu challenge as a metaphor

Muhammad Kolo

The various allegations of questionable official conduct levelled against the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, by his boss, the Minster of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, are such that cannot just be wished away.

They are sensitive and weighty in equal measure, suggesting how inimical any manifestation of official ignorance towards it could be.

Hence, the public interest it has attracted across the country.

Indeed, the general concern about the matter was found not just to have been influenced by the fact that it involves a key sector of the economy, but the underlying import of the issue.

Profoundly, many are alarmed by the understanding that the matter had once again exposed the absence of team spirit among various organs of government in this dispensation. It is so, especially on the strength of similar cases that had happened between superior appointees and their surbordinates and the failure of the presidency to rein-in manifestly insubordinate subordinates.

It is, however, different in this scenario since the dramatis personeas are officials, who man the most critical sectors of Nigerian economy.

And such demands the intervention of a higher supervisory authority to prevent the matter from degenerating into a messy affair that could undermine President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim to fairness and accountability.

The Minister of State said for over one year, he had tolerated the disrespectful and humiliating conducts of Baru on his office and decided to bring the issue to the attention of the President.

“Mr. President, yesterday, like many other Nigerians, l resumed work confronted by many publications of massive changes within NNPC. Like the previous reorganisations and repostings done since Dr. Baru resumed as GMD, I was never given the opportunity before the announcements to discuss these appointments. This is so despite being Minister of State, Petroleum, and Chairman, NNPC Board. The Board of NNPC, which you appointed and, which has met every month since its inauguration and, which by the statutes of NNPC is meant to review these planned appointments and postings, was never briefed.

“Members of the Board learned of these appointments from the social media and the press release of NNPC.

“However, truth is that given the global challenge in this sector, we must aggressively pursue out-of-the-box ideas on rejuvenating this sector, getting the best yield and increasing our earnings from oil and gas. What this means is that parastatals in the Ministry and all CEOS of these parastatals must be aligned with the policy drive of the supervising Ministry to allow the sector register the growth that has eluded it for many years.

“To do otherwise or to exempt any of the Parastatals would be to emplace a stunted growth for the industry.”

His prayers to Buhari include: “That you save the office of the Minister of State from further humiliation and disrespect by compelling all parastatals to submit to oversight regulatory mandate and proper supervision which I am supposed to manage on your behalf. You kindly instruct the GMD to effectively leave NNPC to run as a proper institution and report along due process lines to the Board and that Your Excellency instructs that all reviews be done with the Minister of State prior to your decision.

“That to set the right examples, you approve that the recently announced reorganisation changes be suspended until the GMD, myself and the board have made relevant input to same. This will send a clear signal of the process and transparency.

“That Your Excellency encourages joint presentation meetings between heads of Parastatals and the Minister of State to you so as to encourage a culture of working together and Implant discipline in the hierarchy.”

The minister listed major contracts awarded by Baru without the input of the NNPC board to include $10 billion crude term contracts; $5 billion direct sales direct purchase (DSDP) contracts; $3 billion AKK pipeline contract; financing allocation funding contracts worth $3 billion; and NPDC production service contracts valued at $3-$4 billion.

“The legal and procedural requirements are that all contracts above $20m would need to be reviewed and approved by the Board of NNPC. Mr. President over one year of Dr. Baru’s tenure, no contract has been run through the Board.

“This is despite my diplomatic encouragement to Dr. Baru to do so to avoid wrongfully painting you as a President who does not allow Due Process to thrive in NNPC. Given the history of malpractices and the public perception of NNPC as having a history of non-transparency (Appendix 2: NEITI report), the NNPC Tenders Board (NTB) cannot be the final clearance authority for contracts it enters into. The NTB which is a collection of top level NNPC executives and COOs, with the GMD as Chairman, cannot continue to be the final approval authority for multi-million dollar contracts and transactions involving NNPC to the exclusion of the Board. Board members have singularly and collectively raised these issues to no avail.

“These major contracts were never reviewed by or discussed with the Board of NNPC:

“There are many more Your Excellency, in most of these activities, the explanation of the GMD is that you are the Minister of Petroleum and your approvals were obtained. However, the correct governance should be that the Minister of the State and the Board review the transaction and give their concurrence prior to presentation to you. As in many cases of things that happen in NNPC these days. I learn of transactions only through publications in the media.

“The question is why is it that the Parastatals which I supervise as Minister of State or Chair of their Boards are able to go through these contractual and mandatory governances processed and yet NNPC is exempt from these?

“I know that bravado management style runs contrary to the cleansing operations you engaged me to carry out at the inception of your administration. This is also not in consonance with your renowned standards of integrity.

“Your Excellency, even though the appointments of the other Parastatals’ Heads in my Ministry were made without my input. I have maintained a cordial and respectful relationship with all. Parastatals under my supervision have continued to excel in their respective areas and adhere to mandatory governance processes.

“However, my working relationship with the GMD has been fraught with humiliation, sidelining and campaigns of character defamation against me. This is particularly frustrating given many contributions I have made to the growth and stability of the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry through the many policies I have introduced since August 2015.

“The matter of collaborative meeting is another issue altogether. When I call for meetings, the GMD chooses which meetings he wishes to attend and those he chooses to send subordinate. He sends such subordinates without the courtesy of a call to explain his absence. The unattended meetings are in the majority. In all of 2017, I have been able only to get him to have one on one meetings with me about four to five times.

“At inception, I instituted a Monthly Parastatals review meeting with Heads of Agencies and another with all the Senior management in all the Parastatals. GMD objected to his Senior Staff coming to the Joint Senior Management meetings. He argued that this was overreaching his territory. He was only comfortable with the monthly meetings of all Heads of Agencies which he has only attended a few times. I have had to carry on with the rest of the Ministry despite being Chairman of NNPC Board. I have tried to manage the bad perception created by GMDs blatant insubordination and disrespectful attitude. Particularly I have worked hard to avoid being seen as pretty and meddlesome.

“The effect of the attitude of the GMD and the sidelining of the Board is that there is a fear culture in NNPC. The open administration I introduced, with your support in our first year of pushing reforms, has been completely eroded. The essence of this innovation was to drive great working interface and interaction amongst all Parastatals in the Petroleum sector. Other Parastatals have benefitted from this.

“NNPC staff are afraid of contacting me to avoid being punished, sidelined in appointments and targeted. Indeed, the key factor for growth and advancement in NNPC of today is to avoid the Minister of State’s Office.”

While these highlighted the happenings in the leadership of the oil industry they are belived to have underscored the need for the President to stand up against what seems to be becoming a norm in this dispensation.

The need for this cannot be overemphasised given the growing assumption that the presidency is mainly disposed to issues affecting people from a particular part of the country.

Beyond what could be considered as theatrics that the Senate’s decision to probe the matter appears to be, observers expect definitive actions on the salient issues raised in order to put an end to the feeling of entitlement among some public officials now. This, and nothing less is needed to truly dismiss the growing impression that the presidency is not alive to its supervisory activities over political appointees.

It is so important especially at a time when eminent Nigerians had canvassed the diaplay of leadership on issues capable of expanding the nation’s ethnic faultlines.

Kolo, a public affairs commentator, lives in Kano

