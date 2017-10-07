Kachikwu meets Buhari, keeps mum

Baru prays with President, visits Osinbajo

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after his controversial memo dated August 30. It was gathered that the meeting between the President and the petroleum minister lasted for over an hour, after Kachukwu in the memo had claimed that he had been denied access to President Buhari several times.

Kachukwu after emerging from the meeting, however, declined to speak to State House Correspondents. He kept mum as reporters approached him and sought to know what transpired during his meeting with the President.

The petroleum minister who was in company with the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, simply replied “no comment” and walked past the villa corridor. He had arrived at the Presidential Villa about 11:34 am and proceeded straight to meet President Buhari in the office.

The meeting is coming barely few days after Kachikwu was said to have written to the President accusing the NNPC Group Managing Director (GMD), Maikanti Baru, of insurbodination and disregard to the board of the organisation. He also raised an alleged fraudulent $25billion contract, he said, was capable of jeopardising the administration’s policies aimed at repositioning the petroleum sector. In the letter, dated August 30, which was said to have been leaked to the public, Kachikwu had complained to the President over what he considers as insubordination by the NNPC boss.

A copy of the letter trending in the social media indicates that the minister is also unhappy with the manner recent changes in the NNPC were handled and accused Baru of humiliating the board. Dated a day after the NNPC announced a massive shakeup which affected 55 management staff, the Minister said it was not the first time changes would be made without the Board’s input.

“It is in the spirit of service and absolute belief in your leadership and integrity that I have, after one year of tolerating these disrespectful and humiliating conducts by the GMD, decided to bring these to your attention,” the Minister wrote.

He called on the President to intervene and “save the office of the Minister of State from further humiliation and disrespect by compelling all parastatals to submit to oversight regulatory mandate and proper supervision” which he is supposed to manage on the President’s behalf. He also called on President Buhari to “save the NNPC and the oil industry from collapse arising from the above nontransparent practices and empower the Board” to do the needful.

As the meeting between Kachikwu and Buhari was on at the president’s office, Baru also met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, according to PREMIUM TIMES. Shortly after Kachikwu left the presidential villa, Baru was also sighted leaving the vice president’s wing, accompanied by an aide who had some documents with him. Baru met the Chief of Staff to the president, Abba Kyari, before heading to the office of the Vice President.

It is not clear what the NNPC boss discussed with Osinbajo, but he headed straight to the Villa Mosque where he observed the Jumu’at prayer. Others who joined President Buhari for the Juma’at prayers were the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

