Kaduna suspends Local Gov’t Elections

Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KAD-SIECOM) on Friday suspended the Local Government election in the 23 local government areas of the state slated for December 30 .

The commission said the decision became necessary following an extraordinary emergency meeting with the state House of Assembly committee on judiciary and commission at the state House of Assembly complex.

The chairperson of the commission Hajiya Saratu Dikko while speaking with newsmen shortly after the meeting with the committee said “the election has been postponed till when the law is passed and signed into law by the Governor, then we will make a new announcement.

Speaking on the sensitization of voters on the use of electronics voting machines she said, “this gives us more time to get people to be used to what we are going to deploy during the elections”.

On his part, chairman House committee on judiciary Mr Kantiok Ishaku said the House of Assembly did not give the command to SIECOM, “we discussed that no bill becomes a law until it is signed by the Governor as long as the Assembly is still processing the bill.

“No one can act on a bill until the Governor sign it, that is the point we have made just as we told them to let them tarry until the Governor assents the bill from the assembly “.

He said the whole process is for the betterment of the state not for any reasons, saying that this process would enableeverybodyy to know about the rules are and follow it.

