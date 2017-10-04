Kalu to IPOB: I’ve bailed your members through my interventions

…says false opinions do not matter

Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, said he was not worried about false narratives by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as security of lives and property of Igbo would remain paramount to him. Kalu stated this while responding to different statements by the IPOB’s Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, and a lawyer to the group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, over an interview he granted to a newspaper in which he was quoted to have said that he got intelligence from Kanu’s relative that he had travelled abroad after the Nigerian Army invaded his home. The former governor, who insisted that IPOB had false opinion about him, however advised the group not to forget its lines so soon. Kalu disclosed that through his intervention, many of its detained members had been released.

He said: “I wonder how IPOB easily forgot its lines. It has had many of its detained members bailed through my intervention. Would it be appropriate for even somebody like Emma Powerful to heap unprintable insults and accusations on me?

I bailed him out when he was detained and was left to rot in prison. “When Nnamdi was in prison, I was the first to visit him, thus opening doors for others to do same. I did that because he is my brother.

Although he showed a lot of appreciation during the visit, he still maintained his ground on Biafra. For the sake of posterity, I have made my stand clear. In a restructured Nigeria, Igbo people would be better off. We got it wrong in 1967 and we need to get it right now, else we get it wrong again.”

According to him, he had wished that members of the group were more civil in their utterances, adding that attacking his personality and leaving the issue he raised makes them look irresponsible.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Peter Eze, Kalu said this is not the first time he was being misunderstood, noting that his statement on Kanu’s whereabouts was an offshoot of the interview he granted to the reporter. He added that it is pathetic that most Nigerians are interested in sensational headlines and care less about details.

His words: “I believe everyone has right priorities and knows what really matters. For instance, our Igbo brothers are safe in the North and our minds are settled over their property, and that is what matters. Dancing to the beats of a popular drum isn’t top of my list. These boys hurling abuses and insults on everyone that stands against division are simply ignorant. I forgive them.”

He added that the agitation for Biafra is an issue that concerns a lot of people, but keeping silent in the face of its dangerous consequence would amount to wickedness and disregard for safety of lives of the Igbo people.

The former governor accused the group of running the interest of some politicians and despising good counsel, while describing it as laughable, attempt to link his actions to the corruption charges levelled against him in 2007.

He said Nigerians knew him before the charges and the genesis of the allegations and how it was aimed at destroying him politically. Kalu, however, said the case being in a court of competent jurisdiction, he prefers not to make further statements on it. Insisting that the group’s activities should be carried out with civility and respect, Kalu averred that the lives of Igbo people are priority to him.

Like this: Like Loading...