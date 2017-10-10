Kano mops up 1m Almajiri insurgents

The administration of Kano State Governor, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday said it had removed more than one million Almajiris roaming the streets of Kano out of three million captured in its data.

The administration, which acknowledged that although the Almajiri system was disturbing the state, it said the system had no religious coloration and was not Islamic in anyway. It also said 70 per cent of the recorded three million Almajiris in the state were not from Kano but from neighboring states and some foreign nations.”

Speaking while briefing participants of the Nigeria Defence College Course 26 who were on excursion to the state on the achievement of the Ganduje administration on youth and women empowerment, Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said after generating the data on the Almajiri in the state, the government started the programme of mopping them up from the streets.

“And you can see that for now, we have mopped up almost one million out of the recorded three million captured in our data and we are not just taking them away, but we are involving them in our empowerment programmes.”

Garba added that because of the enormity of the number of Almajiri and the fact that quite a large number of them were not from Kano, the state government said it was contacting other states whose citizens were being sent to Kano for that purpose to join hands together to tackle the menace.

