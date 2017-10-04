Muammad Kabir
Kano
Kano State Head of Service (HoS), Muhammad Awwal Na
iya, yesterday said that the Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration had committed resources to the training of 300 civil servants under the auspices of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON).iya said the objective of the programme was predicated on the need to prepare and equip participants with basic managerial skills as potential managers of tomorrow.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 25th batch ASCON Workshop and Examination for officers on Grade Level 13 or its equivalent ranks aspiring to managerial positions in the civil service, held at Muritala Muhammad Library, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, Na
He said they were expected to be versatile on the rudiments of harnessing both human, material and financial resources in their MDAs, towards efficient and effective utilisation as fundamental for ensuring optimum service delivery to the citizenry.
According to Ganduje, the ASCON programme had been yielding a lot of positive impact as evident in the increasing efficiency in policy formulation and implementation as well as general improvement in service delivery by MDAs.
Kano trains 300 civil servants
Muammad Kabir