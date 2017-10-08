Kayode Ajulo loses young son

Youthful and flourishing legal practitioner who was former National Secretary of Labour Party, Kayode Ajulo, is known to always be in very good spirit even as he’s mostly occupied with how life can be better for the underprivileged as well as fight for justice on behalf of the oppressed in the society through his non-governmental foundation, Egalitarian Mission for Africa.

Akoko, Ondo State-born Ajulo, we can reveal is presently not in very good mood as he’s sad over a great loss in his family. The dude, some days ago, lost his six years old boy, Kayikunmi to the cold hands of death. The painful exit of the young soul, it was learnt was automobile related. Meanwhile, a burial program to bid young Kayikunmi farewell was held in Abuja two weeks ago.

