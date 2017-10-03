Kebbi: 16,000 drowned animals caused cholera outbreak –Gov

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu yesterday disclosed that presently cholera outbreak in Kebbi State was caused by the drowning of 16,000 animals in the Niger Republic water. According to him, the water, in which the animals drowned, passed through the River Niger to some local government areas in Kebbi State.

Bagudu, while fielding questions from journalists at the Government House, said that the outbreak was as a result of flooding of the River Niger, which was contaminated by the dead animals. He said: “As a result of flooding, the state is experiencing this sad episode of cholera outbreak.

It is as a result of the contamination of water from Niger Republic through the River Niger. It was when I visited the country on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari on a condolence visit to the Niger President, Muhammadu Yusuf, over the boat mishap, which claimed 25 lives that I was told by one of their ministers that no less than 16,000 animals died in the flood that ravaged the country.

The minister said that the dead animals contaminated the water that passes through the River Niger to Kebbi State.” Bagudu said that with the support of development partners like United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organisation (WHO), the outbreak was contained.

