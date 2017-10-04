Kebbi inmates get skills acquisition lifeline

Ahmed Idris

Brinin Kebbi

Inmates of the old and new prison in Birnin Kebbi have been assured of the provision of skill acquisition tools and materials in order to properly rehabilitate them before they complete their prison terms.

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, gave the assurance while donating tailoring machines to inmates in Birnin Kebbi as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary.

Bagudu while on the visit to the prison along with his commissioners and special advisers, urged the inmates to consider their incarceration as an act of God meant to reform them and not abuse their personality. He also advised them to always change their attitude after their prison terms.

He said the government would revisit some of their cases and those awaiting trial for possible pardon. “Government will look at some of your cases and some of you on awaiting trial with a view to paying fines after consultation with security agencies, courts and prison authorities,” he assured.

Bagudu directed the immediate provision of social amenities to the two prisons.

In his response, Kebbi State Controller of Prisons, Alhaji Sani Adamu Potiskum, commended the governor for his continued assistance to the two prisons, especially in the renovation of toilets, provision of 100 mattresses, repair of boreholes and provision of drugs and insecticides.

