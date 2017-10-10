Kidnapping: Police reiterate determination to rescue Osayomore, Adorolo

Edo State police command yesterday said it was closing in on the kidnappers of ace musician, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph and that of Reverend Fr. Lawrence Adorolo, who were abducted at different times in the state. The command said the delay in rescuing the kidnapped victims was because the abductors were changing their locations.

Speaking yesterday with New Telegraph on telephone, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Moses Nkombe, said each “time we have them on radar they will change location, but we are working on them.”

ThiswasastheChairman of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) in the state, Roy Oribhabor, yesterday declared a onemonth hunger strike over the security challenges in parts of the capital city and adjoining towns.

Meanwhile, a group under the auspices of Edo State Concerned Citizens yesterday petitioned Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara, decrying the ‘worsening’ security situation in the state andcallingfortheimmediate deployment of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Haliru Gwandu.

Coordinator of the group, Hon. Henry Okpamen, who led a large crowd to the National Assembly to submit their petition and protest the continued stay of the police commissioner, alleged that the security situation in the state had degenerated under his leadership.

In a related development, the family of the Managing Director of Ogba Zoological Garden and Nature Park, Benin City, Andy Ehanire, who was abducted in the state, yesterday pleaded with the kidnappers to release their son even as the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), a body which Ehanire was its former Vice-President, South-South, called on the Federal Government to act fast in the interest of tourism.

