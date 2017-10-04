I  killed 84 years old grandfather by mistake – suspect

A suspected armed robber, Moses Angah yesterday confessed to killing one of his victims, but insisted that it was a mistake as his intention was just to scare and not kill.

He made the confession when the Kaduna State Police Command paraded him and 33 other suspects involved in criminal offences ranging from theft, kidnapping, armed robbery and murder among others.

Angah 40, disclosed that he was not aware that his victim 84 years ago Alhaji Usman was dead after collecting N80,000 and mobile phone from his wife during the robbery operation.

Hear him, “I specialised in shop burgling. I don’t kill people and I only got to know yesterday that the man I robbed two weeks ago died as a result of the injury he sustained from iron bar I use to hit him on the head. It is the economic situation that pushed me into this mess.

“That night, I jumped through the fence of the first and second houses and left in anger when I did not get what I wanted. I then jumped into the third house where I found the man and his wife sleeping. I hit him on the head to scare him while his wife was pleading with me. The woman later gave me N80,000 and her mobile phone and it was at that point that I stopped beating her. I later sold the phone for N10,000.

“The police then tracked the phone and the person that I sold it to later contacted me because he had not paid the N10,000 and that is how police got me arrested. Initially, I denied it that I neither know the buyer nor sell anything to him. But after he begged me to speak the truth, I had to gave in to safe the innocent man for the sake of his wife and children.