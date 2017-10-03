KLM offers new service

KLM has introduced new service called BlueBot (BB).

BB according to a statement, is self-learning and has her own personality: helpful, friendly, professional and edgy. She finds her footing in artificial intelligence connected to KLM technology. BB is supported by 250 human service colleagues. Whenever she isn’t able to help customers further, she will refer them to one of her human service colleagues. BB will soon be able to offer more services and be compatible with different digital channels, including voice.

“KLM is well known for its personal approach. On social media, we offer 24/7 service with our team of 250 human agents, handling more than 16,000 cases a week. Volumes will continue to grow. At the same time, customers require a speedy response.

Pieter Groeneveld, Senior Vice President Digital Air France KLM said, “We have therefore been experimenting with Artificial Intelligence to support our agents to provide a personal, timely and correct answer. With BB, KLM is taking the next step in its social media strategy, offering personal service through technology, supported by human agents when needed.

