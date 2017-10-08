Kwasu focuses on tourism as school hosts 147 VCs

Biodun Oyeleye

Ilorin

Authorities of the Kwara State University (KWASU) are set to make the development of local tourism the goal of the forthcoming meeting of heads of universities in Nigeria, which the institution is hosting for the first time.

Professor Sakah Mahmud, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Admin, Designate) and chairman, Local Organising Committee of the meeting, who said this in a chat with newsmen, said the institution would work with its Hotel and Tourism Management Department, to showcase the local tourism opportunities in the state during the meeting, which kicks off today.

Faced with dwindling funding, industrial disputes, capital flight all making it difficult to manage their institutions, the Vice Chancellors, under the auspices of Association of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (AVCNU), are set to meet and rub minds on the challenges and prospects of running a 21st century university in country.

About 600 management team members from 147 universities are also expected to participate in the meeting.

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulFattah Ahmed, renowned lawyer and founder of Afe Babalola University, Chief Afe Babalola, as well as university heads from the United States of America, England and Eastern Europe, are all set to headline the meeting, according to Mahmud.

Mahmud, who is also the Provost, College of Humanities, Management and Social Sciences of the institution, said participants would also x-ray the issue of innovation, employability and future of Nigerian graduates, the leveraging of open university resources as well as how to combat corruption and enhance integrity in the running of higher institutions in the country.

“The 21st century belongs to knowledge and in the era of globalisation it has become imperative and more relevant even for the universities which are home to knowledge. We face challenges of global ranking, we face challenges of capital flight, we face challenges of making our resources open to access to enhance our international status, so we shall be looking at all of these. If you check you may not find any Nigerian university in the global list of institutions that share their resources openly and when it comes to global ranking we are still very far.

“The issue of innovation, employability and future of Nigerian graduates is also a challenge to heads of universities in the 21st century given the fact that many employers of labour are not ready to employ our graduates because a lot of them lack the required skills needed on the job. So what are we going to do as universities, as teachers and educators? We want to look at this by taking experiences from outside the country.”

On the aspect of tourism, Mahmud said the organising committee had concluded arrangements with the Ilorin traditional cloth weavers, the Esie museum and others across the state to mount an exhibition at the meeting venue, saying such would prompt participants to develop more interest in the cultural artefacts and products from the state.

Like this: Like Loading...