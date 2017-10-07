Kwese Basketball Clinic: Catching them young for greater future

D’Tigress’ triumph at the last AfroBasketball Women Championship, which was followed by the stellar run of their male counterparts, D’Tigers, who also reached the final of their continental showpiece, has ostensibly reignited the passion for the game among Nigerians.

It was not surprising to see more than 250 kids storming the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, for the Kwese Free Tv Sports Basketball Clinic last week.

Of course, there seems to be a plethora of basketball clinics but the passion and dedication exhibited by the coaches and the kids at Kwese Free Tv Sports Basketball clinic underpin the new vigour with which Nigerians view the game.

You certainly don’t get to meet established NBA stars everyday and that is why the experience of working with a player who had featured at the highest level of the game like Jerome Williams will remain indelible in the memory of those kids that attended the Kwese Free Tv Sports Basketball Clinic.

The clinic was designed to fit the individual needs of each player while developing a comprehensive skill set and enhancing enjoyment of the game through the constant pursuit of excellence. The former NBA stars through the clinic drilled the kids, which will enable them to execute techniques in games by recognising the skill required and performing that skill to the best of their ability.

The clinic covered basic fundamentals in ball handling, dribbling, jump stops, passing and shooting.

The American superstar Williams was excited about the enthusiasm displayed by the participating kids.

“Seeing the energy and excitement from these kids in Nigeria is just awesome,” he said. “For me, I could do this all day because of the enthusiasm that the kids had. The kids were excited, they were alive and when you get that feedback as a player or as a coach, it makes you stronger.

It makes you want to continue helping. And I won’t have taken my eyes passing through sports without partners like this in NBA, who without them these kids will not have this kind of opportunity. I really appreciate what NBA has here and Kwese TV for broadcasting NBA in Nigeria and the whole of Africa and from bring NBA personalities to the kids to feel it,” he said.

According to Akande Isah, one of the participants: “The Kwese Basketball Clinic has given us the opportunity to see a great icon in Jerome Williams who inspired us with his training.”

For Ufuoma Okeoghene, a SS2 player, “The experience from the clinic has widened my scope of the game but I think it should be on a regular basis. Kudos to Kwese Free Sports for giving us the platform to exhibit our skills.”

Chichi Nwoko, the General Manager for Kwese Nigeria, said the company was happy to provide the platform for the youths to receive coaching techniques from former US NBA players.

Nwoko said: “We are happy to provide the platform for the participants to showcase their talents and receive some training and drilling from US-based professional basketball players for the NBA.

Nwoko also said the programme was to create the awareness of the general public about Kwese Sports Tv, which brings local and international sporting contents for their entertainment.

Former NBA star and ex-captain of D’Tigers Olumide Oyedeji, said: “It is great initiative from Kwese Free Sports and great development for basketball in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole. I’m glad to be part of this programme and I’m proud to be a member of the NBA family. With Kwese Sports, basketball is going to develop in Nigeria and that will give the game more popularity in the country.”

