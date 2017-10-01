Labour leaders condemn EFCC’s arrest of Ekiti officials

Labour leaders in Ekiti State yesterday, decried the arrest of the state’s Commissioner for Finance and the Accountant- General by the agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), describing the allegation that the bailout fund given to the state last year was misappropriated as frivolous and unfounded.

Briefing newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Odunayo Adesoye, said the state government’s implementation and use of the fund were in line with the decisions taken by labour leaders and other stakeholders in the state. Adesoye, who was flanked by labour leaders, also circulated a statement signed by labour leaders to condemn the EFCC’s action.

The statement was signed by him, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Raymond Adesanmi, the NLC State Secretary, Comrade Patrick Olayemi and the TUC State Secretary, Comrade Adebisi Adebayo James. He stated that the allegation by the EFCC that N7 billion out of the N9.6 billion released to the state was misappropriated was unfounded, wondering where the state government got the funds with which it paid arrears of salaries, allowances, pensions and others, if the EFCC wants its story to be believed?

Adesoye said; “The Commissioner for Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo and the AG being detained have been doing their jobs a in transparent manner. When anybody talks about transparency in the usage of public funds, Ekiti State ranks among the best.

Ojo was in the same position during the first term of Governor Ayodele Fayose which left no debt but a surplus of over N10 billion”. According to him, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) conducted investigations into how state governments used the fund and Ekiti State was given a clean bill of health.

Like this: Like Loading...