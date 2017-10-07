Lagos Cocktail Week begins

Lagos Cocktail week is back in town this month. The festival that celebrates the unique cocktail culture in Nigeria through events, seminars and training sessions will be held for six days. And part of its aims is to educate on cocktail culture both locally and internationally, get informed on global trends and entertain individuals, businesses and corporations.

The convener who doubles as the C.E.O of Eventi Cocktails, Lara Rawa, said, “Lagos Cocktail Week has signed up selected partnering bars that will offer signature cocktails at a discount to anyone with the festival tickets. Participants are required to purchase wristbands online or at the Liquid Hub, Ikoyi, Lagos.”

One of the new features of this edition is the partnership with Culinary Academy to introduce a garnish course. This is sequel to the introduction of the Bar Battle in 2016, in this scheme, representatives of the participating bars will be present and through a ballot system, they’d choose the ‘spirits’ to work with for the competition. The show begins at Wheatbaker Hotel from October 16 to 21. The event is proudly supported by Wheatbaker Hotel, CoolFM, Monin, Renaissance Ikeja- G.R.A., Insigna and MediaRoomHub

