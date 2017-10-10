Lagos needs 1m housing units to address shelter deficit –Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday said that no fewer than one million housing units would be required between now and 2027 if shelter must be provided for residents in the state.

Besides, the governor said that the state would require over 10, 000MW contrary to less than 2,000MW being supplied it of which only 210.5 million gallons being supplied rather than the required 750 million gallons of water needed daily.

Speaking at a round-table on infrastructure financing, organised by Harvard Business School Association of Nigeria (HBSAN) in collaboration with the state government held at Eko Hotels in Lagos, Ambode said the country was at a critical point in history where careful assessment must be made on infrastructure deficit and deliberate actions taken to address the challenges.

While stating that the state government was well aware of the challenges confronting it in the area of infrastructure deficit, the governor said it was time for solid actions that would not only positively affect the livelihood of the people but also protect the future of the younger generations.

He said: “We have a migration rate of 86 people moving into Lagos every hour, higher than New York, London or Mumbai; we have a population density of 6,939 persons per Kilometre and an average of five persons per household. With all these come challenges and pressures on the physical and social infrastructure.

“As at 2010, our state was facing an infrastructure deficit of $50billion, without the inclusion of Housing and Education. In 2017, we can all imagine what this deficit will be. “Lagos State requires 1million housing units every year for 5 to10 years to fix the housing deficit.

As at 2015, our state had 16,000km network of roads but with a daily human traffic of over 7.5million people and 2.8million cars; the power needs of the state is over 10,000 MW of Power but we receive less than 2,000MW; we presently supply 210.5million gallons of water per day (“mgpd”) as against a demand of 750 mgpd.

