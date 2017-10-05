Lagos’ rice milling plant ready next year – Commissioner

Oluwatosin Omoniyi

Lagos Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Oluwatoyin Suarau has said that a 32-metric tonne per hour rice milling plant embarked upon by the state government would become operational next year with a view to making the state meet up with the demand of its LAKE Rice product.

Besides, Suarau said that establishment of Agricultural Estate Initiative, promotion of vegetable production, using greenhouse technology, cage and pen culture in fisheries production, strengthening of farm settlement initiative, empowerment of farmers were some of the initiatives underway to improve agricultural development and sustainable food security in Lagos.

The Commissioner, in a statement to commemorate the year 2017 World Food Day Celebration, noted that the theme of the celebration entitled “Change the Future of Migration: Investment in Food Security and Rural Development”, was meant to bring to fore the various challenges countries were facing in terms of migration and food security.

He said: “I wish to emphasis that the Lagos State government through the Ministry of Agriculture has developed agricultural initiatives aimed at addressing these challenges, the recent breakthrough in rice-agribusiness readily comes to mind, considering the collaboration between Lagos and Kebbi States on large production, processing and distribution of the LAKE Rice product.”

Like this: Like Loading...