Lagos, UNDP train 150,000 youths on skill acquisition

The Lagos State Employab i l i t y Support Project (LSESP) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have commenced training of 150,000 youths on various skills. Head of the Employability Support Project, Mrs Ibironke Ogunmade, said yesterday in Lagos at the commencement of the training that the goal of the initiative was to transform the youths. According to her, the vision of the project was to make Lagosians improve on their livelihood.

Ogunmade said: “Our mission is to make at least 150,000 youths in Lagos employable and at least 75,000 youths should be gainfully employed. “Our objective is to strengthen human capital potential of the youths and also to upgrade the technical quality of vocational centres. “By so doing, we will be building a durable labour market linkage on both demand and supply in Lagos State.’’ Others sectors targeted are entertainment and hospitality.

Candidates coming from the Lagos State Employability portal are to be trained by ArcSkills Professionals. Chief Executive Officer of ArcSkills, Mr Amit Washington, said the company was founded to develop communities and support government in nation building.

“We are a trusted training and capacity building service provider for government agencies. “We don’t just want to help businesses; we also want communities to thrive. Our services have been specifically designed to meet the needs of our communities,’’ he said.

