Lawmaker laments infrastructural decay in Akoko public schools

Babatope Okeowo

Akure

A lawmaker representing Akoko South-East /South West Federal constituency in the National Assembly, Kolawole Babatunde has decried decay of infrastructures in public schools in his constituency and the four local governments in Akoko area of Ondo State.

Consequently, the lawmaker urged Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to declare a state of emergency on schools infrastructures in the state, especially in Akoko communities.

Speaking with reporters in Akungba Akoko in Akoko Southwest Local Government area of the state where he distributed mobile science kits worth millions of naira to Secondary Schools in Akoko South-East /South West Federal constituency, Babatunde said it was important to declare state of emergency on the schools as it was the bedrock upon which plans were built in a progressive society.

He said: “I did promise my people that I am going to do everything in my God’s given power to promote education in my constituency. I took time to go round some of the schools and I discovered that the structures are dilapidated. Some of them don’t even have a laboratory, talk less of having the necessary equipment that is needed in the laboratories.

“I realized that I need to intervene, and what I simply did was to partner with UBEC and we secured the mobile kits which are being distributed today. I have this zeal to see how we can improve on science and technological education. Russia, USA, China and others developed countries are where they are today, because they have been able to develop in Science and Technological based.

“I don’t see why my constituency cannot follow suit, I don’t see why Ondo State cannot follow suit and in general, I don’t see why Nigeria cannot follow suit. And if we must start this, we must start at this elementary stage.”

