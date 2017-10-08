Let’s not take peace of nation for granted – Idahosa

The Presiding Minister of God First Ministries (Illumination Assembly), Bishop Isaac Idahosah, warned against any tendency to take the peace of the nation for granted, in this interview with Tai Anyanwu

What has been your preoccupation ministry wise, recently?

We have been going from place to place, nation to nation, city to city and village to village spreading the word of our Lord Jesus Christ. We have been embarking on that mandate with passion because our Lord Jesus Christ gave us the command to go round the world and preach the gospel.

Nigeria was 57 last Sunday, how do you assess her progress since independence?

There have been ups and downs. A 57-years-old person should be independent spiritually, financially, mentally and otherwise. But Nigeria is not yet there. One of the best gifts that God has given to us is peace. That peace must not be abused. We must sit down to see where we got it wrong, how we became a nation to start with and also see if we are still sticking to those things that bind us together more than those that seperate us.

We have been experiencing ups and downs because we have not been able to have total expression for the past 57 years. Different military interventions stampeded our progress. If democracy was allowed to have its course we would have achieved much more. However, Nigerians have every cause to thank God. Though we are not where we are supposed to be, we are also not where we used to be. But as a nation, we need to sit back and take stock and look at those things that kept us bound, what it takes to move forward, find out what brings displeasure to people and why Boko Haram, kidnaping, and agitations have become the order of the day.

People are agitating for implementation of the recommendations of 2014 Constitutional Conference; people are clamouring for constitutional amendment; they want regional structure with a weak central government and resource control. Government should give a listening ear and strike a balance. If that is done, we will have a better Nigeria. Military mentality is not going to fit in the way we are now.

At independence, Nigerians had high hopes that taking their fate into their own hands will bring much fulfillment but all that appears dashed. What is your take on that?

The vision, passion and zest our founding fathers had at the time of amalgamation suffered an unfortunate diversion. Certain set of people want to hijack the Nigerian project as though they were customized. Our leaders should get everyone involved and have listening ears to even their subjects. So when we know that we are not just in Nigerian but that we are for Nigeria we should do all within our power for the common good of the Nigerian nation. If we love our country then we must be able to preserve her, speak well about her and become good ambassadors wherever we are and strickly abide by the constitution not just a particular set of people while others can’t be tamed by the same constitution.

In what ways do you think that religion has contributed to the woes of the nation?

You can preach all you know but you reproduce who you are. Until we begin to prescribe what we apply we won’t be able to have a decent followership. It still boils down to what we saying. If you are corrupt as a leader how do you raise an incorrupt followership? How do you lead properly when corrupt people bring to you proceeds of their corruption and you are saying nothing rather you pray that God bless them. Bless them on what, have you found out about what business they are involved in? Whether Christian or Muslim notwithstanding, it cuts across. We must imbibe good virtues. Besides God there is morality, now when God gets involved, it goes beyond morality because your morality is not good enough. That is where we require the grace of God to help us keep on track.

The grace of God will help us live the life; each time we try to live the life outside God, the standard is raised. So we always fail whether you are a Muslim or a Christian. But when you allow God get in the center and paddle your life you begin to enjoy the benefits of God, of what Jesus Christ did for humanity. If we see religion beyond just serving God but serving humanity, affecting humanity, practical living, loving one another and abhorring evil.

Now if you can’t keep to natural rules you can’t keep to spiritual rules. Natural rules are easier to keep like. If you can’t pay your electricity bills, water rate and other basic things how can you serve God or keep spiritual rules. If you can’t give what you have how can you give what you don’t have? That is where the problem is; whether with leadership or followership.

Because you mentioned agitations, what is your reaction to the recent invasion of the home of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu?

There are two sides to that question. The military said they were going for a show of force and IPOB said no it is a deliberated attempt to militarise Kanu’s home/base. We have not been able to have clarity on that. If they did that it is wrong because the military’s show of force shouldn’t be done in somebody’s residence. No; if that is what happened then it is condemnable. Even if you say you are going to quell, a riof for instance, the military should be the last resort; you have the police, you have the DSS. For whatever reason they found their way into Kanu’s house requires a dogged explained.

How do you see the call for political restructuring and devolution of powers?

If each state has got something to bring to the table, it may simplify this. But if certain states depend on federal allocation to survive they may fight restructuring all the time. Those who are calling for resource control have got something to bring to the table but all these have to be brought to the table and a hearing should be given. Recently, the South West and South East sat over the issues and came out with a position on the subject matter; they deserve to be given a listening ear and then strike a balance so that our northern brothers are not ignored. It is better to hear them out; nobody wants anyone imposed on them. So sit them down and hear them out. If we are going to remain as one country what are the things that we bring to the table to make remain together? Now there is so much power at the center that makes the state dependent on Abuja for every little need even the one that should be handled local.

Restructuring will not only eliminate this, but it will stimulate improvement, development, accountability because the ball will then play to the gallery of people you can relate with. It will trickle to the local government level and to the wards; you can tell who is in charge of what. But if everything is concentrated in Abuja something will go wrong before it gets to the last person at the grass root. Government should listen to the voice of reason and let Nigeria move forward as one. We are better together but then restructuring has to do with the political will. But are our leaders ready? The day they decide to restructure will make it simple for everyone. Clamouring for anything means that there is something much more. When one’s child is crying it behooves on the parent to find out why the child is crying and solve it. Nigeria has come a long way. At a point, it was oil all the way but now there is diversification, every state must seek out what God has endowed it with. In those days we used to have ground nut pyramids, we should return to those days.

Thank God for the revolution in the agricultural sector, look at what Lagos State is doing with Kebbi State in the synergy in rice production. So let’s see what we can do with one another, that is why we need coexistence but it requires a lot of understanding, forbearance and patience with one another.

What are regrets about Nigeria of today?

They say we are out of recession but it is still biting real hard. I know how many peoples’ school fees we paid this year and these are people who used to pay their school fees of their wards and house rents easily.

It is taking its toll on the from people, Nigerians are meeting up, the system is breeding people who are looking for means to survive and things are very hard.

We should learn by example, we must not fell into the same pit we fail into before; we have passed through this road before. Let’s have the spirit of forgiveness.

