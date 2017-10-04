LG poll: Enugu APC to expose chieftains working for PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State chapter yesterday accused some chieftains of the party of working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the local government elections scheduled to hold on November 4.

State Deputy Chairman of the party, Chief Anike Nwoga, who made the allegation during a press conference, stated that the party had a list of the suspected chieftains, noting that they would be suspended forthwith should they continue to play double standard after the public warning.

Anike, who declined to name the suspects, also warned the suspended deputy state chairman of the party, Adolphus Ude and the woman leader, Mrs. Queen Nwankwo to stop parading themselves as officers of the party. He said that since they did not appeal their suspension within the seven days period allowed by the party’s constitution, they should consider themselves as being sacked from the party.

