Liberty Stadium in poor state @ 57wo

The Liberty Stadium located at Oke Ado area of Ibadan was constructed in 1960 during the tenure of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who was then the Premier of the Western Region.

The stadium which occupies a massive surface area of 26,662m2 or 6½ acres is a product of profits generated from cocoa processing which was the mainstay of the region at that time.

In 1980, the stadium hosted several matches during the African Cup of Nations, including a semifinal match. In 1999, Liberty Stadium was one of the eight stadia that hosted the FIFA World Cup Youth Championship. It hosted all of the Group C matches, one of the Round 16 matches, and one of the quarterfinal matches.

The gigantic edifice was however given over to the Federal Government in 1976 by the then Head of State General Olusegun Obasanjo. Since then, maintenance and funding of the stadium had been very inadequate. Since then, it has not been living up to the standard conceived by the nation’s founding founders.

It was renamed as Obafemi Awolowo Stadium on November 12, 2010 by the ex- President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, when he visited Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s widow, now late, Chief Hangar Awolowo in Ikenne.

The stadium is in poor state within and outside when our correspondent visited the complex recently. Speaking on the state of the stadium, a football enthusiast former boss of the 3SC, and currently the Publisher CEO, Sketch Newspapers, Bode Oyewole said, “Liberty Stadium was built by the government of Chief Awolowo to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence. It was a masterpiece.

“The takeover by the Obasanjo’s military administration in 1976 sounded the death knell for edifice. It is now a shadow of its old self. The last major international event hosted by the stadium was the U-20 FIFA competition in 1999. “It is in a dilapidated state now. The changing tunnel is reputed to be the best in the country.

My advice to government is to firm it out. I am sure many investors will be ready to partner with government to revive and run the stadium profitably.” The Vice Chairman of the Sports Writers Association, Boye Ajayi said: “Since its conversion to Federal asset, maintenance in has been at a very low ebb.

There is no maintenance as such any longer.” Another Oyo Town sports enthusiast, Mr Adebiyi Odekanyin, said: “Liberty Stadium was one of the pride assets of the Western Region then. Since its ownership was taken over by the Federal Government, the glory of the stadium waned.

“Obasanjo did not even remember that Awolowo should be acknowledged for his good job. But we thank God that former President Jonathan renamed the stadium in memory Papa Awolowo. It is an injustice to the integrity of all sons and daughters of Odu’a at home and in the Diaspora.

There is little the State Government can do on it unless directive is given in that regard. Any development carried out there will be taken as interference and waste of resources. “If Obasanjo had allowed it to be nurtured by its original owners, it would not have been in a decrepit State that it is now.

What does the Federal Government have to do with a stadium when Abuja is about 500kms from Ibadan? That is why it is being said that the elements which distinguish Yoruba as a distinct race have been eroded with the steps being taken against true federalism.”

