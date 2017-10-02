Life insurance premium hits N578.48bn

…as sector grosses N1.7trn in 10 years

Premium realised on life insurance cover has continued to dominate the industry’s earnings as the available report put the figured grossed in 10 years at N578.48 billion, representing over 50 per cent of the total N1.7 trillion received.

According to the report obtained by New Telegraph, the gross premium income by class of business covered fire, motor, general accident, marine and aviation and workmen compensation.

Others are oil and gas, engineering, miscellaneous, and life.

Details of the report revealed that within the period, gross premium for fire ranged between N9.81 billion and N27.35 billion, while that on motor also rose progressively between N17.10 billion and N39.84 billion.

Also, general accident recorded between N11.94 billion and N30.57 billion just as marine and as the underwriters posted between N7.84 billion and N19.52 billion.

For workmen compensation, the industry recorded between N923.97 million and N205.44 million while it posted between N14.90 billion and N51.12 billion for oil and gas.

The trend, however, dipped in the case of engineering cover where the operators recorded just N3.19 billion in 2015. For miscellaneous, the industry posted N5.39 billion.

In all, the gross premium recorded in all the classes of business in 2006 amounted to N82.28 billion; 2007, N100.61 billion; 2008, N150.25 billion; 2009, N178.95 billion, while 2010 was N185.72 billion. Also, in 2011, N217.74 billion; 2012, N252.13 billion; 2013, N267.83 billion, 2014, N293.54 billion and 2015, N312. 55 billion.

Current developments in the sector point to the fact that the operators are likely to overshoot these figures in another 10 years as various reforms introduced by the regulators, National Insurance Commission (NIACOM) as well as Nigerian Insurers’ Association (NIA) are being widely embraced. This is coupled with the move by the operators to embark on a massive awareness campaign in the first quarter of 2018.

Last month, the operators expressed a renewed confidence in their quest to hit N1 trillion premium target early as year 2020.

The renewed confidence, according to findings by this newspaper follows current positive changes in the economy, especially with the gradual decline in inflation, naira appreciation against major international currencies as well interest of foreign investors in the country.

To drive the process, the operators are expected to latch on the Market Development and Restructuring Initiative (MDRI), a mechanism designed by NAICOM for that purpose.

According to the Managing Director, Law Union & Rock Insurance Plc, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Jide Orimolade, things have been on the positive aspect in terms of the economy as the president is back.

“From next quarter, there will be industry wide awareness. There are a lot of gaps we see in the market considering the country’s population. We are also looking at gross premium income growing to N1 trillion by 2020,” he noted.

Orimolade specifically declared that Law Union & Rock was prepared to take advantage of opportunities in agriculture and the Small and Medium scale Enterprises now that the country’s economy is rebounding.

“We are prepared to make positive changes. By year end, we are looking at a minimum of 40 per cent growth compared to last year,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...