Like Buhari, like France’s King Louis XIV?

France of the period of the ancien regime has a lot in common with Nigeria of today. It was a period of the absolute powers of the monarchy and incontestable rights and privileges of the nobility. It was a period of feudal despotism when the people had virtually no rights or powers. The King could thus approximate himself to the State itself by declaring “I am the State”.

The nobles had privileges that condemned the citizenry to servitude, just as we have in Nigeria today where the privileges accumulated by those in power are reasons why the population is left marginalised and a whole country pauperised. In the time of the Bourbons’ King Louis XIV (1638 – 1715), the ferments of discontentment and agitations for reforms were already there but rather than heed these warnings and pleas, the King held on to the old order.

“It will hold during my time,” he was reported to have said. “Let my successors take care of themselves,” he also added. Rather than implement reforms to save the monarchy and France from looming revolution, King Louis XIV, like King Nero of Rome who fiddled while Rome burned, spurned all suggestions and resisted all efforts at reforming the system. Of truth, the discredited ancien regime held during his period as well as in the period of the next King Louis XV.

It did not hold, however, in the time of King Louis XVI (1754 – 1793), who got caught up in the revolutionary vortex. Not only was King Louis XVI, together with his Queen, Marie Antoinette, guillotined on January 21, 1793, the Bourbons lost the monarchy, paving the way to France to become a Republic to this day, notwithstanding a short-lived Napoleon Bonaparte empire.

Those who fail to learn the useful lessons of history are doomed to repeating its mistakes. One such lessons that revolutionary France teaches is that revolutions often happen not at the height of repression but at the start of efforts at reforming the system because they often come too little, too late. Louis XVI was minded to implement reforms, even if not farreaching enough.

Dictators with iron fists often succeed in holding the people down during their tenure but this cannot continue forever. A Josip Broz Tito managed with iron hands to keep Yugoslavia together as a nation but years after his demise, that country collapsed like a pack of cards. It would have been unimaginable to think of the USSR disintegrating under Josef Stalin, Khrushchev or even Brezhnev but it did under reform-minded Mikhail Gorbachev, whose twin-policy of “perestroika” and “glasnost” were not meant for the disintegration of the behemoth called USSR but was aimed at drawing the Iron Curtain a little to allow for some liberties and freedoms.

The problem with systems that have long been founded on injustice and denial of freedoms and liberties is, the moment the window is opened a little, the mighty rush of the air of freedom and liberty often hijacks the door from the hitherto vice-like grip of the oppressors. This may be the reason why some are afraid of reforms – and vehemently oppose it.

But they only postpone the doom day, for even this is not a solution because no oppressor can keep a suffering people down for ever. If the Slave Trade could be abolished and if apartheid could kick the bucket in Southern Africa, then, no obnoxious and oppressive system will last forever. No task master rides on the back of unwilling and uncooperative people for ever.

These are lessons President Muhammadu Buhari must learn but which, ironically, he has not demonstrated to have if we go by his Independence anniversary speech. He has vowed to keep the country together during his watch. Who says he cannot! So did Louis XIV – but in the end what happened? Despite all that Omar al-Bashir did, all the atrocities of the Janjaweed, South Sudan still attained self-determination and statehood. Eritrea today is a free and independent country despite all that Ethiopia did to stop it.

We have the same movement of history unfolding before our very eyes as it concerns the Kurds and Catalonia. It must be a free choice whether or not you belong to a country or organisation. Nothing is settled or sacrosanct about it. It is not criminal to say “I no longer wish to belong” – and to take steps to actualise it. That I decided to belong yesterday does not mean I cannot decide today to review and rescind that decision because times and circumstances change; a free people making a free choice have the inalienable right to change their mind. All such talks about something that is settled is hogwash; all such other talks that something is non-negotiable is absolute balderdash.

When the time is ripe – and it sure will – the “discussions” and “negotiations” will most likely be conducted with what Che Quevera described as the staccato of guns; only its outcome will be ratified on the negotiation table. Mercifully, that is not the only option that is still possible now. There is the Czechoslovakian option, where the separation was seamless and bloodless – the velvet resolution that dissolved that state.

There is also the Brexit option where Britain decided in a free and fair referendum to end its membership of Europe. Scotland remains a member of the United Kingdom today because it made the free choice through referendum. This is the civilised way to go. Buhari’s Independence speech, however, has shown what option he has taken – that of King Louis XIV, Tito and others of their ilk. Of course it could hold during his tenure but which “marabout” him it will hold thereafter?

The truth of the matter is that it will not hold for ever. And rather than gloat that he kept the status quo during his tenure, he should consider the greater havoc he is doing the country with his iron fist approach to an issue that can still be resolved with level-headed negotiations and discussions. By the time the issues become irresolvable peacefully, history will record those who had the opportunity to make a difference but failed to. Buhari, if he sticks to his gun, will be one of such.

