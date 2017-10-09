Likely implications of sideling S’West

While South-West leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are insisting that the zone must produce the next National Chairman of the party at the December 9 National Convention in Abuja, there is a plot by the South- South to take the position. The South-West PDP leaders are insisting that in the spirit of justice, equity and fair play as swell as strict adherence and respect to the zoning agreement reached at the Port Harcourt meeting of the party in 2016, their zone must be allowed to produce the next chairman of the as the zone is yet to occupy the position since the formation of the party in 1998.

Elders of the party from the six states in the zone at a recent meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, were unequivocal that the only action that can make the party relaunch itself fully ahead of 2019 elections is to uphold the Port Harcourt zoning decision, which conceded the position of the National Chairman to the South-West. Among the party elders, who insisted on the position are Chief Olabode George, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, Alhaji Yekini Adeojo, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Mr. Femi Babalola, Mr. Seyi Makinde, Chief Sarafadeen Abiodun Alli, Hon. Tunde Akogun, Hon. Demola Ojo, Alhaja Salmatu Badru, Mr. Bunmi Jenyo and Prof. Yemi Farounbi. Others were Alhaji Jelili Adesiyan, Hon. Mulikat Adeola-Akande, Chief Sarafadeen Ishola, Dr. Saka Balogun, Senator Robert Koleosho, and Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipo.

They urged all organs of the party and members across the nation to support their aspiration, adding that, since the formation of the party in 1998, no person from the region has occupied the position. Olafeso, who is the zonal chairman, reeled out names of former National Chairmen of PDP from 1998 till date and regretted that the South-West had never been granted the opportunity to steer the ship of the party, despite its contributions to it at the formative years till date.

The leaders, who noted that since 1998, about 12 people from other geopolitical zones have headed the party, insisted that it is the turn of South- West which is the only region that has not produced chairman of the party.

They, however, declared that for the party to boost its efforts in membership drive and support base in the region, there is a need for the region to produce the number one person in the party. Olafeso, who read the communique issued after the meeting, urged the National Caretaker Committee of the party and other zonal leaders across the country to, in the interest of fairness to the region, allow them to produce the chairman of the party.

The communique further reads in parts: “Recalling that since inception in 1998 till date, our party has had twelve (12) National Chairmen in the following persons namely Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Chief Solomon Lar, Chief Barnabas Gemade, Chief Audu Ogeh, Senator Ahmadu Alli, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, Dr. Haliru Mohammed, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, Dr. Bamanga Tukur, Dr. Adamu Muazu, Prince Uche Secondus (Acting Chairman) and Senator Ahmed Makarfi (National Caretaker Committee Chairman).

“Nothing that since the inception of the PDP in 1998, it is only the South-West out of the six geopolitical zones that has not held the position of the National Chairman despite the historic contributions of the zone to the development of the party. “Recalling that at the May 21, 2016 National Convention of the party held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in which the Senator Ahmed Makarfiled National Caretaker Committee was set up and established, that the National Chairmanship position was conceded to the South-West consequent upon the speech of Dr. Peter Odili, the former governor of Rivers State.

“Realising that the position of the National Chairman of the party in the South-West would boost efforts at membership drive of the party and party support base. “Recognising that the South-West has consistently demonstrated capacity for swing votes historically from 1999 till date in all general elections.

“Now at the end of the meeting, the PDP South-West leaders’ forum hereby resolved: To urge the party on the basis of the above premises to uphold the Port Harcourt decision zoning the National Chairmanship position of our great party to the South-West.” The South-West’s position notwithstanding, there are indications that the South-South is plotting an upset.

The zone, which produced the party’s last president (Goodluck Jonathan) is planning to present a consensus candidate. Three aspirants from the zone are said to be under consideration for the position.

They are former acting National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus; a former governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke; and a media mogul, Chief Raymond Dokpesi. While the party leadership may find it difficult to get the South-South to jettison its ambition given the fact the zone is presently PDP’s strong (the party controls five out of the six states in the area), there is no doubt that denying the South-West of the chairmanship would come with some cost.

Analysts are of the view that the PDP would be sending a wrong signal to its members in the South-West that do not matter if the zone is denied the chairmanship. It would be recalled that the failure of the party to ensure that the South-West had any of the country’s six top positions (president, vice president, Senate president, Speaker of House of Representatives, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and national chairman of the party) during the Goodluck Jonathan administration was blamed for its poor performance in the zone during the 2015 elections.

One of the chairmanship aspirants (Bode George), who warned the party against making the same mistake, said: “The tenets of the PDP constitution must be strictly adhered to by insisting on the zoning arrangement. Which has helped to stabilize the party over the years.”

